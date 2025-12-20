Archbishop Cordileone to Newsmax: Vatican Unifying, Modernizing Under Pope Leo XIV

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said on Newsmax on Saturday that the Catholic Church is entering a renewed moment of unity and clarity under Pope Leo XIV, one rooted firmly in Christ while engaging a complex modern world.

Speaking on "Saturday Agenda," the archbishop emphasized that while recent decades have seen strong attention to social justice and political engagement, the Church must never lose sight of its core mission.

"There was a lot of emphasis on living out the faith and works of justice and so forth," Cordileone said.

"I think maybe it went too far in the sense that we took our eyes off of Jesus. We have to keep our eyes on the person of Jesus Christ. He's central."

Cordileone explained that addressing social and political challenges is unavoidable in a globalized world, but those efforts must flow from faith rather than replace it.

"Yes, the Church has to address those issues," he said.

"But never take the eyes off of Jesus, the person of Jesus Christ. It's Jesus Christ who is our salvation."

He pointed to Pope St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI as leaders who sought to reclaim an authentic understanding of the Second Vatican Council, resisting interpretations that detached the council from Church tradition.

"Pope Benedict spoke about rereading the council," Cordileone said. "We need to go back and reread it in the light of the previous tradition and what has happened since. I think that's finally beginning to happen."

According to Cordileone, that corrective shift is now bearing fruit under Pope Leo XIV, who he described as deeply committed to unity without compromising doctrine.

"Leo is all about unity," he said. "Whatever he decides to do will be something that helps bring us all together."

Cordileone predicted that Pope Leo's leadership style will create space for a wide range of perspectives within the Church, without surrendering to demands that conflict with Catholic teaching.

"There will be room at the table for everyone," he said. "Traditionalists won't feel alienated. People who have ideas about how the Church should change, even in ways it can't, will not feel excluded either."

Instead, Cordileone said, Pope Leo is charting a path that emphasizes belonging, faith, and spiritual focus.

"He'll find a way to give us all a sense of being part of one family," he said. "When we focus on Jesus and live an authentic life in him, everything else will work out."

