Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Bragg Case 'Flimsy,' Likely to Be Dismissed

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has revealed a "flimsy" case against former President Donald Trump that will not stand up to legal challenge and is likely to get thrown out before it ever goes to trial, according to former Trump administration acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax.

"I think this case is going to be dismissed, ultimately, probably by the end of this year, because it is so flimsy and is just not a legitimate case," Whitaker told "Saturday Report."

"The case is going to fail and the question is just as a matter of when, not if," he added.

Democrats and anti-Trump forces "trying to get Trump" have failed for years, so believing Bragg has "found the key to unlock this case" is just not believable, Whitaker told host Lidia Curanaj.

"It's a complete fiction," Whitaker said. "This idea that you can somehow take these misdemeanor charges — that are arguably even have happened, based on the evidence that we know — and then turn them into a felony, suspend the statute of limitations, jump over all these hoops and somehow, you know, suggest that Donald Trump is going to spend the rest of his life in prison: I think it's just a fantastical tale.

"But again this satisfies the left. They were so happy and celebrating this no matter all of the challenges, no matter all of the holes in this case, because again, they have been trying to get Trump ever since he came down the escalator and ultimately won the presidency in 2016."

Not only will the Trump legal team motion to move the case out of Manhattan due to inherent bias, but there are myriad examples of politicization, conflicts of interest, potential recusal, statute of limitations, in addition to the indictment having the "fatal flaw" or lacking an underlying felony.

"There's got to be this enhancement to make it a felony and there has to be an additional crime in connection with these underlying document charges, and it's just it's nowhere to be found," Whitaker told Curanaj. "There's some suggestion — Alvin Bragg really at this press conference couldn't even answer this question – there's some suggestion it may be taxes, although based on how these transactions were categorized, Donald Trump paid more in taxes than if they had been properly category categorized, theoretically.

"And then the election law case is a complete flimsy basis for the enhancement. The feds looked at this, including when I was acting attorney general. The case just isn't there and there's no New York state election violation because New York law doesn't regulate presidential elections."

Ultimately, Americans see through the political weaponization of the justice system and "the bias is so obvious in this case," Whitaker continued.

"Everybody sees this for what it is: It's complete political weaponization of our justice system, and it's not a fair process," Whitaker said. "Our country cannot stand — our Founding Fathers would not recognize what is happening right now in the United States of America.

"And the Republic is under serious duress, and until and we get a system that's fair, that the American people believe in, that we don't have this two-tiered system of justice that the left is using to go after their political opponents, you know, we're going to be in this serious, stressful situation as a country.

"We're going to need statesman and stateswomen to step up and speak out against this weaponization or it is a zero sum game and we are going to be worse off as a country and we're going to be under serious challenges for a long time to come."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!