Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: AOC Should Talk to Cuban-Americans About Socialism

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., should "take a trip over to Little Havana and talk to some Cuban-Americans" about socialism.

"While you're there ... [they] can tell you a thing or two about socialism and why socialism doesn't work and how their families have suffered for the last 70 years," Waltz added.

The comments on "Spicer & Co." mirror a Twitter reply by the congressman to a National Review article that exposed leaked images of Ocasio-Cortez vacationing maskless with her boyfriend in Florida.

AOC was spotted while record COVID-19 cases hit her home state. She has also consistently advocated for masking even when contrary to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"Welcome to the free state of Florida [Ocasio-Cortez]," Waltz sarcastically tweeted. "While you're here, stop by Little Havana and hear from Cuban-Americans about why socialism leaves everyone equally poor. #CubaLibre."

Waltz also criticized Ocasio-Cortez's comments that Republicans "are mad they can't date" her and are "projecting their sexual frustrations" onto her "boyfriend's feet."

"This is the typical playbook, right?" he stated rhetorically. "if you can't stand up and defend your policy, which is horrible, then we're going to throw out this kind of personal garbage."

"But I can tell you I don't want to date her, and I don't know that anybody else does either," Waltz added.

Later, Waltz parroted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' concerns about a shortage in monoclonal antibody treatments in his home state. He accused the federal government of "buying them all up" to play "kingmaker" over which states receive them.

"I'm leading a delegation letter to push back on it as well ... as is Sen. [Marco] Rubio," he clarified.

