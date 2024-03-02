ADL CEO Greenblatt to Newsmax: Harvard Antisemitism 'Quite Depraved'

Failing to stand up against antisemitism at Harvard is showing the university and its leadership are not only "clearly quite depraved" but also "incompetent," according to Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Newsmax.

The ADL is the nation's oldest civil rights organization, and has focused on combating growing antisemitism in the U.S. in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"I don't know why I'm still surprised at the level of incompetence at that place," Greenblatt told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" of his concerns about Harvard in an interview earlier this week.

He noted Harvard students put out a "grossly antisemitic cartoon" that was then retweeted by college faculty members.

"It's the kind of cartoon if white supremacists had put out, they all would have been upset about — with good reason. But when anti-Zionists put it out, they actually applaud. It's shocking," he said.

The ADL chief said the "applauding" and even social media sharing of antisemitic speech by Harvard students and professors show it is "clearly quite depraved."

"At some point, you've got to ask, you've got to say: At some point, is it so cultural, so pervasive?" Greenblatt asked host Greta Van Susteren.

"Typically, where there's smoke, there's fire, Greta," Greenblatt added.

Greenblatt also raised alarms about large antisemitic protests in New York City and other places.

"They're chanting things like 'from the river to the sea.' They're chanting, 'We don't want two states, we want 48.' They're basically chanting for the genocide of the Jewish people," he said.

Van Susteren noted that antisemitism has "exploded after Oct. 7" but that it has been long "simmering."

"Let me be clear: Not just that anti-Zionism is antisemitism — and it is; not that just isn't just vicious Jew hatred — and it is; but, Greta, it's anti-American," Greenblatt said.

