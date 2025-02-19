WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: antisemitism | education | columbia | jewish | tim walberg | linda mcmahon

Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Antisemitism Response Must Be 'Swift, Significant'

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., harshly criticized the antisemitic, pro-Hamas mob on Tuesday night targeting Jewish people in Brooklyn, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that it is crucial that there be a response to it that is swift and significant in order to demonstrate that such hatred is not what America is all about.

Walberg, who is chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, told "Wake Up America" that it is sad and wrong that such hatred exists in America, "a place that all people ought to be free and all people ought to have the opportunity to live according to their religious dictates, faith, principles … and that is why we have to take strong aim at [antisemitism] and show that there is going to be a response that is swift [and] significant."

Walberg also took aim at universities, including Columbia, saying that "we expect them to crack down on antisemitism anywhere, anyplace on their campuses and be a catalyst for helping that happen in other parts of the community as well."

He stressed that "we have expressed great concern about Columbia's faculty senate and how they have pushed back continuously about taking right action in defense of all students."

Walberg also said that his committee was told by Columbia officials those students involved in an invasion of a classroom with anti-Jewish propaganda would be expelled, but they haven't been.

He said that "it has come to the point where it has become offensive to all sides … and that it could be a bipartisan effort to say that if you are to continue this, then we are going to withdraw your [federal funds] … we hope that will get their attention."

Walberg said he would like to see President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon, "crack down on antisemitism and that there will not be the support for these institutions."

The congressman emphasized,"I'm looking forward to a business executive who also was part of a wrestling empire in the media who knows what a KO is, and we are going to KO the bad actors and the activities and the results that go on in education."

Walberg said, "We know that education is what makes this country what it is … we cannot neglect it any further."

He said that "there are ways of turning [education] back to the parents, the students, and the teachers to get the results we need as opposed to the bureaucrats or even members of Congress to get it done."

