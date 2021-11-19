Anti-Biden Chants Break Out at Chris Stapleton Concert

The crowd at a Chris Stapleton concert made their political views known when they broke out into anti-Biden chants, according to fans who posted video of the event on Twitter.

The country singer was playing at Orlando, Florida’s, Amway Center Thursday night as part of his All-American Road Show tour when fans appeared to begin chanting "let's go Brandon" — a phrase that has become popular in the last few months after a reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown claimed a crowd shouting "f**k Joe Biden" could have been cheering "let’s go, Brandon!"

The event comes on the heels of another country music show during which fans also broke out into anti-Biden chants. Last month Jason Aldean concertgoers attending a show in Bristow, Virginia, began chanting "f**k Joe Biden."

"You said it," Aldean can be heard telling the audience in video footage shared to social media.

Aldean has not shied away from making his sociopolitical views known. Most recently, in an interview on Audacy’s "Rob + Holly," the country music icon spoke out on behalf of conservatives who he said were being silenced in the music industry.

"There are times where I feel like I don’t have a choice but to speak up or say something because I feel nobody else in the industry, or not a lot of people in our industry, do that for fear. I just feel like somebody’s got to be that guy, and if it’s me, then it’s fine," he said.

"At some point, it’s gotten to where if you’re a conservative and you’re in this business you’re not allowed to speak," Aldean added. "Trust me. I have a lot of friends in this business that think the way I think, and a lot of them are really scared to stand up and say anything for fear of backlash or whatever the case may be."

Stapleton, meanwhile, has not been very vocal on his political stance but did tell CBS last year he was a supporter of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd.

"Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely ... I don't know how you could think they don't," he said when asked about the movement. "I think we all have a lot of work to do, you know, as individuals and as a society. And if you don't think that, I think you're not looking."