Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: Fauci to Spend All His Time Giving Depositions

Speculating to Newsmax on what will happen if Republicans hold the majority in Congress post-midterms, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Dr. Anthony Fauci won't be able to enjoy his new career prospects following his leave as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases because he will be tied up in so many "depositions."

Speaking on "Prime News" on Wednesday, Gaetz said, "I think Dr. Fauci is probably going to get a very lucrative job offer at a pharmaceutical company or a university.

"But here's my message to anyone who hires Dr. Fauci: He won't be around to do the job very much because we will have him sitting for deposition after deposition to learn about the gain of function research, the royalty and conflict of interest issues that Sen. Rand Paul was discussing, Peter Daszak and all of the things that led to this terrible calamity, including" the COVID-19 medical advice Fauci doled out during his time as the White House's chief medical adviser.

In late August, Fauci penned a statement on the National Institute of Health's website announcing he would retire from his position as NIAID director and White House medical adviser in December.

Fauci's December retirement would come one month before a Republican-held majority were to take power in the Senate, according to polls, although they are more likely to hold the majority in the House.