Rep. John Joyce to Newsmax: Biden Admin No Longer Follows 'the Science'

Pennsylvania Rep. John Joyce M.D. denounced on Newsmax the Biden administration for no longer following "the science."

"What's disturbing to me is that the Biden administration no longer wants to follow the science...Thanks to President Trump and Operation Warp Speed, we have three safe and effective vaccines that can significantly decrease the deadliness of COVID-19. And just two weeks ago, an oral therapeutic" was introduced "that can again decrease the deadliness of this China virus that was induced and brought to America," Joyce told "Spicer & Co."

But as Joyce points out, now what "we're seeing [are] mandates for masks that don't follow the science. We're seeing individual employees being threatened to lose their jobs who refuse to get vaccinated. The administration is harming our ability to get back to normal life."

Joyce adds that he encourages "people to get the vaccine but" he "also stand up for every American's individual freedoms to make that choice to see if the vaccine is right for them."

"Talk to your family," Joyce continues. "Talk to your doctor. Talk to your pharmacist. The ability to get the vaccine should be a personal choice. And those personal freedoms are guaranteed by our Constitution."

