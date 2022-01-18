Dr. Oz: Fauci Coordinated to Politically 'Assassinate' COVID Dissenters

Famed talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, saying that Fauci coordinated with members the media to politically assassinate COVID-19 vaccine dissenters.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports," Oz, who is running for U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania, said that Fauci ''mixed politics and medicine, and when you do that, you get politics. And specifically, I'll speak to the issue of the wonderful physicians, expert epidemiologists, who raised concerns over the cascading authoritarianism that came out of Washington with the pandemic, and he would shoot them down

"He actually would work with media. We have ... emails exchanged back and forth, demonstrating that he would actually work with folks to assassinate these individuals.

''So one by one," Oz said, the vaccine dissenters "get de-platformed, they can't speak; media writes harsh articles — which doctors aren't used to hearing — and ... when you've done all that, no one puts their hands up anymore ... because there's no one standing. And that's the real issue."

In December, emails released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis show Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, discussing a "quick and devastating" takedown of the Great Barrington Declaration, which proposes an end to lockdowns and favors herd immunity and care for the most vulnerable focused strategy.

Oz said that a lot of Americans hold a general belief, "especially Democrats, that there's a consensus behind what Fauci was articulating" with regards to vaccination — but it's "quite the opposite. He wasn't well respected in many quarters, and much of the advice that was given was not believed to be accurate. [Now] we're paying the price."

An example Oz gives is that physicians on "FDA panels aren't even giving" the vaccines "to their own kids because they're worried about side effects ... which aren't huge," but as Oz noted, " if there's no benefit, then what's the point?"

Oz mentioned that he has extended to Fauci an invitation to an open public debate regarding the pandemic.

