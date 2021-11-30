Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: No One Should Have the 'Power' Fauci Wields

While Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly proclaimed on Sunday he ''is the science'' of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the only thing Fauci is, is a man of ''public policy,'' adding that no government official should hold so much power.

''You have to realize that when Fauci says that he is science and that we shouldn't challenge or question him, most of the things he gives edicts on are not based on science, they are actually public policy,'' Paul said Tuesday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''When he says the mandate is what we should do, and now we should have new mandates on this, or on travel, he's not basing it on science. It's basically the capricious whims of Dr. Fauci, which is why we, in a free society, never give that much power to one individual.

''It's a huge mistake to let one individual have that kind of power over the economy, or over science, or over public health.''

Science is the pursuit of knowledge through experiments, not Fauci's assumptions, Paul, an ophthalmologist, told host Eric Bolling.

''I think people should really be startled and alarmed that someone in our government, a government bureaucrat, would claim that they represent science,'' Paul said. ''You know that the implication is that any kind of argument or any kind of discussion sort of is off-limits because he is the representative of science.

''So I think this is very alarming, very worrisome and also goes against really the grain of what science is about.''

Paul added that facts need to guide policy, instead of Fauci's policies preceding the facts on new variants, vaccines or mask mandates, noting more people have died under President Joe Biden and the era of the approved COVID-19 vaccines than under former President Donald Trump.

''The truth is derived through disputation,'' Paul continued. ''It doesn't sort of come down as an edict.''

Fauci, pushing the vaccines from Big Pharma, has largely ignored the science of natural immunity, Paul concluded.

''The problem also is he's ignored the science over 100 million Americans have had COVID, and yet he completely ignores this fact,'' Paul said. ''In all likelihood, thousands of people have died around the world because he said everyone should be vaccinated equally, instead of trying to prioritize the vaccine for those who have not yet had COVID.

''What he's doing is he's delaying the ability to target the vaccine. That kind of ignoring of the sciences actually cost us lives.''

