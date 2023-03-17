×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anthony tata | vladimir putin | warrant | china

Retired Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Arrest Warrant for Putin 'Important'

By    |   Friday, 17 March 2023 04:00 PM EDT

Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata told Newsmax on Friday that the arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court shows that countries are "unified" against Russia.

When asked about the warrant on "American Agenda," Tata said, "I think that it's important that there's some unified international opposition because, as you know, NATO has been a little fractured on this. They're still taking Russian oil, many of the NATO countries are.”

He continued, "So to have some kind of unified ... shot across Putin's bow, I think, is important. It's [an] important issue. And so to have this out there, I think, is a part of the overall coalition and effort to try to send a message to Putin.”

When asked about a senior Chinese diplomat's comments about hopes for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Tata said that China wants the United States to "look bad, and our lack of diplomacy has been breathtaking to watch."

He added, "China coming in and trying to play peacemaker, I think somebody's got to do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata told Newsmax on Friday that the arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court shows that countries are "unified" against Russia.When asked about the warrant on "American Agenda," Tata said,...
anthony tata, vladimir putin, warrant, china
226
2023-00-17
Friday, 17 March 2023 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved