Retired Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Arrest Warrant for Putin 'Important'

Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata told Newsmax on Friday that the arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court shows that countries are "unified" against Russia.

When asked about the warrant on "American Agenda," Tata said, "I think that it's important that there's some unified international opposition because, as you know, NATO has been a little fractured on this. They're still taking Russian oil, many of the NATO countries are.”

He continued, "So to have some kind of unified ... shot across Putin's bow, I think, is important. It's [an] important issue. And so to have this out there, I think, is a part of the overall coalition and effort to try to send a message to Putin.”

When asked about a senior Chinese diplomat's comments about hopes for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Tata said that China wants the United States to "look bad, and our lack of diplomacy has been breathtaking to watch."

He added, "China coming in and trying to play peacemaker, I think somebody's got to do that."

