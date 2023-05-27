×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anthony tata | military | memorial day | holiday | war | veterans | sacrifice

Retired Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Holiday About Remembering Sacrifice

By    |   Saturday, 27 May 2023 06:38 PM EDT

Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata told Newsmax on Saturday that the Memorial Day holiday is a time for "reflection" and remembering the "sacrifice" of veterans who fought to keep the country free.

"Certainly, this is always a solemn weekend for me and everybody I know that served," Tata said during "Saturday Agenda." "And for me personally, I lost friends, proteges in combat."

He said he lost several comrades in arms in Afghanistan and Iraq during combat in those countries, and now thinks about them during the holiday and prays for their souls.

"I think about all of them — the service that these men and several women that I served with [who] gave and lost their lives," he said. "But this is all about remembering the men and women that sacrificed so everybody could live freely. And they put it on the line, and they understood that they were doing that."

Tata, who is also author of the novel "Total Empire," said he gives part of the book's proceeds to the USO Hospital Services Fund, which takes care of wounded veterans. He dedicated his latest book to several of his friends who were killed in action.

"We lost 87 men and women in combat when I was the deputy commander general in Afghanistan," he said. "And I think it's important for us to remember, which is why I'm so glad that you're doing this segment, because our country is kind of losing its grip on the importance of service, the importance of our national defense, and we're really losing focus here."

Political analyst Mark Halpern, who was also on the broadcast, said while the three-day holiday is "fun" and begins the summer season, it is important to remember the sacrifices made by our veterans.

"I took my first trip to Pearl Harbor a few weeks ago and was struck by the sacrifice there," Halpern said. "It's important to take the time to remember their sacrifice and to understand that is what built this country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata told Newsmax on Saturday that the Memorial Day holiday is a time for "reflection" and remembering the "sacrifice" of veterans who fought to keep the country free.
anthony tata, military, memorial day, holiday, war, veterans, sacrifice, free country
386
2023-38-27
Saturday, 27 May 2023 06:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved