Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Important for UN to Recognize Taiwan

It's important for Taiwan, as a "key ally" to be recognized by the United Nations, retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The Taiwanese economic and cultural relations team [are] key diplomats," Tata, who appeared with retired U.S. Army Col. John Mills, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Taiwan is a democracy that we support in the Pacific. They're a huge ally of ours."

But the "ambiguity" required for the deterrent that's necessary to keep China from invading Taiwan is a "key aspect of our foreign policy that President [Joe] Biden has fumbled several times, and his administration has had to "sweep up the broken glass."

But still, Taiwan is "a key ally, much like Israel is a key ally and the Middle East and Europe," said Tata.

Meanwhile, China said Saturday that its troops were "on constant high alert" after warships belonging to the United States and Canada went through the Taiwan Strait, but Mills said, "China will always do this whenever something is going on, such as the U. N. General Assembly."

"This is a continual issue in the straits, and we've had essentially two shooting conflicts in the straits, in the 1950s, and the third strait crisis was in the ’90s, and we're essentially going through the fourth strait crisis."

Tata also spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping being absent from this weekend's G-20 summit in India, saying that Xi's absence is in keeping with him wanting nothing to do with the United States or Biden.

"He views himself as the other superpower," said Tata. "He's flexing his muscles. He's aligned himself with Russia. It's not surprising to me that Putin wasn't there. But you know, at the end of the day, this is not the first time that China has snubbed a senior American president or senior American diplomats … it just continues their trend of saying, We are the second largest economy in the world."

