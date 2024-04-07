Anthony Tata to Newsmax: Israel 'Regrouping' Efforts With Pullout

Reports that the Israeli military has pulled all but one brigade from southern Gaza likely shows that it's "regrouping" its efforts, retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think [Benjamin] Netanyahu has been very clear about how [they] will stop when Hamas has been destroyed," Tata told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think they probably culminated a certain operation and they're regrouping and taking a look at the intelligence and logistics and what they need to do next."

The withdrawals come as Egypt will host new cease-fire and hostage release talks, according to reports Sunday. It was not clear if the withdrawal will delay Israel's threatened incursion into the Gaza city of Rafah.

"Military operations reach natural culmination points where you exhaust the existing plan, you exhaust your logistics and you get to where your plan said it would take you," Tata said. "That's probably where they are right now, and they're rotating fresh troops in and [other] troops out."

He added that such functions are necessary as Israel has been fighting continuously for six months, since the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion.

Meanwhile, Alex Traiman, CEO of the Jewish News Syndicate, also on Sunday's program, said he believes the withdrawals are the result of America's policy to pressure Israel.

"Israel has been saying for weeks that it was going to go in with a full-fledged operation into Rafah, which is the southernmost city, but the United States not wanting there to be any operation in Rafah," Traiman said. "The United States [has been] calling for more targeted raids based on specific intelligence."

Further, the United States has been "essentially gaslighting" Netanyahu and threatening his government that it could be tried in international criminal court, said Traiman.

"I think this is a response really to all that and Israel, realizing that they have no choice but to pull back to these targeted raids if they want to continue to get support," he said.

Tata, meanwhile, said President Joe Biden's policy on Israel is "all about currying favor with the Islamic voters" in advance of the November election.

"It's got nothing to do with the safety and security of Israelis inside Israel," he said, adding that the administration "made a worse mistake in Afghanistan" than the Israel Defense Forces made in the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen workers last week.

"I'm certain that the IDF didn't intend to do that, just as we didn't intend to kill the water distributor and those seven young children in Afghanistan," Tata said. "It's really rich for Biden to say that was different. The difference is Israel apologized and took blame and America and Biden did not do that."

