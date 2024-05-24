Scaramucci to Newsmax: Pushing for Biden Over Former Boss Trump

Anthony Scaramucci, the one-time communications director for former President Donald Trump who was fired just 11 calendar days into the job, told Newsmax he is out with a new book and another campaign for his ex-boss' nemesis, President Joe Biden, saying the country needs centrist leaders to heal its divisions.

"I'm going to vote for Joe Biden," Scaramucci, author of the book, "From Wall Street to the White House and Back: The Scaramucci Guide to Unbreakable Resilience," told "Wake Up America." "I'm going to bundle for Joe Biden, something I've been successful at doing for 25 years."

He added that many from Trump's former White House still stand behind him, "but there are 40 of us, including the former vice president, who are sharing the direct stories of the danger of Donald Trump."

There are others, however, who are part of Trump's camp who are "telling people they've got a list of people that they're going to persecute once they get back in office. It's a very un-American way of doing things."

Scaramucci said that after he got fired in 2017, he stayed loyal to Trump until 2019.

"I said something on ['Real Time with Bill Maher'] that he didn't like," he recalled. "He [Trump] was tweeting about the members of the 'Squad' going back to the country that they originally came from. Of course, three of them were born here."

Scaramucci said he told Maher that he didn't like such talk because his Italian-American grandmother was told the same thing in the 1920s.

"I defended Trump in 7 out of 8 positions," said Scaramucci. I didn't like the one thing so he started attacking, me which is what the president does."

Scaramucci said he turned his efforts to the 2020 election, which he predicted Trump would lose.

"I'm surprised he's running today, but I realize he doesn't have a lot of money, and he needs to continue the fundraising drive," said Scaramucci. "I predict he will run again in 2028 at the age of 82. We'll see. He'd be biding time and we'll defeat him in 2028."

Meanwhile, he said he thinks Biden can defeat Trump by pushing to get out the vote.

"These are two entities, political entities that the American people have known for 50 years," he said. "I don't think there's a lot of people that are making decisions right now or waiting for the debates to decide. This is not the Barack Obama 2008 introductory tour."

