Scaramucci to Newsmax: Biden Has Nothing to Do with Trump Trial

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as communications director in the Trump White House for 11 days, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Joe Biden has nothing to do with the former president's criminal trial in New York.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Scaramucci, who now supports Biden, said the current president has nothing to do with what goes on in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"You know that, I know that, and the world knows that," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci also defended Biden's campaign for having Robert DeNiro denounce Trump outside the courthouse.

"If Donald Trump is running a campaign outside the courthouse, you're saying the Biden Administration shouldn't rebut? They shouldn't bring anybody to rebut that?" Scaramucci said.

