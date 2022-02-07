Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Fauci Knew COVID-19 Came From Wuhan Lab

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, knew that COVID-19 came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"There's no question ... there's no question, this is where [COVID-19] came from," Navarro said, pointing to an image of the Wuhan Institute of Virology while appearing on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"This virus popped up within yards of this virology lab. Tony Fauci knew in January of 2020 that he himself had provided grant money, for gain of function experiments, which would allow Chinese communists to genetically engineer the bioweapon, otherwise known as SARS-CoV-2."

According to a report from The National Pulse, EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak asserted at a 2017 conference, the Consortium of Universities for Global Health, that his "work on coronaviruses in China" was carried out with "funding through" the National Institutes of Health.

