Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Dems Won't Hold Fauci Accountable, But I Will

Democrats in control of the Senate refuse to have a single hearing on the origin of the global coronavirus pandemic or Dr. Anthony Fauci's potential culpability in funding China's gain-of-function research, but Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., vows on Newsmax that will change if Republicans retake the Senate in 2022.

"The Democrats have refused to have one hearing on this," Paul told Emerald Robinson in an exclusive interview Tuesday. "It's been going on; we've had a pandemic that caused 5 million people to die. We've had no hearings, zero hearings on the origin of this, or the possibility that it came from gain-of-function research that Dr. Fauci and the NIH [National Institutes of Health] was actually funding."

Whether it is Fauci's attempts to cover for funding of Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) research that resulted in gain-of-function of SARS-CoV-2 or looking into funding research that tortures dogs – as has been recently revealed – Democrats have a "disgusting" disinterest in investigating the allegations in Congress, Paul lamented to Robinson in an interview that aired in part on Wednesday's "American Agenda."

Democrats, he said, "have looked away and said, 'nothing to see here' – whether it's the origin of the virus or, you know, torturing animals," Paul said. "So I think there needs to be more oversight on this."

Ultimately, it comes down to getting Republicans back in control of the House and Senate, so someone like Paul can serve as a health committee chairman and lead an effort to investigate Fauci and NIH funding for "dangerous" and controversial research.

"There could be a time after another election, if we take back over that I could be in charge of the health committee," Paul, an ophthalmologist, continued. "And I promise you, there are going to be investigations into the origin of the virus – because this could happen again – and there also will be investigations as to whether or not the animal studies that are happening are absolutely necessary."

Paul has been a vocal and adamant critic of Fauci's work as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, particularly with regard to denials U.S. taxpayer dollars have been funneled through the EcoHealth Alliance international nonprofit to fund research at the WIV which resulted in gain of function of the virus behind the global pandemic.

"There's a scientist from MIT who wrote in The Washington Post – this is not a conservative journal, The Washington Post – he wrote that this type of research could be a civilization ending kind of phenomenon, similar to like sharing nuclear secrets about how you make a nuclear weapon," Paul told Robinson.

Paul claimed Fauci and the NIH were splitting hairs on denials they funded gain-of-function research, suggesting the research that was funded was not intended to cause gain of function.

"I've been saying that's gain of function research," Paul said. "Dr. Fauci has been denying it, but now the NIH has admitted: Yes, some of their laboratory experiments in Wuhan were combining these viruses; and yes, the result did gain function, which means it gained lethality.

"They made a virus that's more dangerous than anything they had to be working with, but they're still trying not to admit that it ever really happened."

Unintentionally or not, research that causes gain of function is "dangerous" and Fauci and NIH should have owned up to it from the start, according to Paul.

"If you have an unknown virus, you combine it with a known virus that causes pandemics, well, sure you don't know what's going to happen, but it could be that you're going to gain function," Paul said. "So it is a gain of function, that's the purpose of the experiment: To find out whether the unknown virus, when you combine it with the known virus, can infect humans.

"Well, it's either going to infect humans or not, but you don't know it in advance. But, just simply because you don't know, it doesn't it is not a gain of function experiment."

Fauci and the NIH might be trying to pin "blame" on EcoHealth Alliance to avoid "culpability," but at least EcoHealth Alliance published their work in public journals, while Fauci just lied, or at least deflected, to Congress about the work Fauci and the NIH funded, Paul continued.

"The bottom line is EcoHealth has published this in public journals," Paul said. "What I pointed out to Dr. Fauci is what's in the journal is gain-of-function research. He's denying it, but people have to realize he is not a disinterested party. If this lab, if this virus came from a lab that he was funding – you know, moral culpability attaches to him – he would be somewhat responsible for the pandemic.

"So he's going to deny until his last breath that the virus came from Wuhan or that he had anything to do with it."

Fauci should have been the truth-teller in this tragedy, Paul said, because China or EcoHealth Alliance could not be trusted because of their own culpability.

"I'm saying the techniques they use, the gain-of-function techniques, could be used to create COVID, but obviously the Chinese haven't published that research," Paul said. "They're unlikely to publish it. So, what Dr. Fauci is saying, 'it couldn't have been this virus, because it's distant genetically from COVID.'

"But I'm not alleging that. No one has alleged that these viruses came from the experiments they published. We're alleging that it came from the lab. They've now destroyed that evidence, and they'll never let us know that it came from the lab."

Paul said Fauci "hasn't learned his lesson" and still vows to continue using U.S. taxpayer dollars for similar research and is still "to this day," including the Wuhan lab.

"The only way I foresee he'll be held accountable is through the public eye, and people are talking about this," Paul said of the new revelations of torturing dogs in Fauci-funded research. "Six, nine months ago, I think he was on such a pedestal that nobody was questioning his authority, because he could say anything, and it went to his head.

"Now he thinks he can say anything and that he's Teflon, he's immune from criticism."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here