Rep. Elise Stefanik to Newsmax: Fauci Has 'Outlived His Welcome'

Dr. Anthony Fauci has "outlived his welcome" as the U.S. leading infectious disease expert amid the global coronavirus pandemic, newly minted House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.

Stefanik, whose new position holds her responsible for the messaging of House Republicans, told "Spicer & Co." that a number of things contributed to Fauci's decline in rapport among Republicans, including his mixed messaging on mask-wearing during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another was his evasiveness in answering questions posed by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., if taxpayers dollars were funding the lab in Wuhan.

Stefanik decried Fauci for downplaying funding the Wuhan lab with $600,000 of taxpayer dollars.

"I know that Dr. Fauci said, '$600,000 is a modest amount,' but for us taxpayers, that is significant dollars," she told host Sean Spicer. "It is wasteful spending, and obviously, it has created huge damage and loss of lives across the world."

"We need to make sure that these public health positions are not political," Stefanik said. "And it was very concerning to me that Dr. Fauci really doubted much of President [Donald] Trump's leadership that has proven to be correct – whether it was the origin or information that is really opening up questions related to the origin of COVID, which looks more and more likely to have come from the Wuhan lab. Or whether it was the president's decision to ban flights from China, which was the right decision."

Stefanik then criticized the Biden administration's position to close the State Department investigation on the origins of COVID-19.

"Every American wants the answer as to the origin of COVID-19, as well as every scientist should want to know the answer to the origin of COVID-19," she said. "The fact that the Biden administration shut that down, that's an affront to every American and every U.S. taxpayer in this country.

"Again, this is about playing politics, and the media should hold them accountable. They do everything they can to treat Joe Biden with a very different set of standards than they treated President Trump. So, it is very unfortunate that the American people are going to have to wait. That investigation should never have stopped and should have continued on."

