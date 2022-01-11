Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Fauci Blaming GOP for Death Threats Is 'Unfair'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci deflected questions at a hearing earlier the same day and unfairly accused the Republican Party of raising campaign funds off attacks he described as leading to "death threats."

Paul walked through the confrontation with the White House chief medical adviser to co-host Jenn Pellegrino.

"Today, when we ask him questions, we ask him whether it was appropriate for him to take his $420,000 salary and attack his enemies," Paul said. "So, Fauci responds to me – and the way he responds is he says, 'Well, anybody who questions me, anyone who dares to question me is fomenting violence against me,' and he recounted that he had a death threat."

"Just an unfair tactic on his part. And he did it basically by ignoring the question, and he made an accusation that we were somehow responsible for the death threats," he added.

Paul said he believes Fauci "should be in jail" and if Republicans take over the Senate, they will "subpoena all his records."

"It is about electoral politics," Paul said. "I tell people to go to RandPaul.com if you want to fire Fauci."

The quarrel between Paul and Fauci occurred at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing. It was the culmination of a rivalry between the two since the COVID pandemic began, according to The Washington Post.

