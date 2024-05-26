Dr. Giroir to Newsmax: Fauci's Adviser Withheld Vital COVID Information

Information from former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci's senior adviser, David Morens, revealed a pattern withholding important information that the nation deserved to know, retired Adm. Brett Giroir told Newsmax on Sunday.

Morens used his personal Gmail account while conducting official business about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What was revealed here — not only in the testimony, but also in the documents — is that Dr. Morens and senior members of the NIH staff implied that Dr. Fauci was involved, obfuscated, and covered up official government business," said Giroir, a former U.S. assistant secretary for health and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

Further, the documents revealed that information was released before it was made public to Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, "so he could better prepare for the oncoming onslaught" of COVID-19, said Giroir, adding that was "completely unethical."

But most importantly, while the United States is still trying to find out the true causes of a pandemic that killed more than a million Americans, "these emails probably had important information that the American people deserve and we still don't have," Giroir said.

He added that he hopes there are consequences for both Morens and Fauci.

"This type of behavior is completely unacceptable," Giroir said. "Let's forget about all the perverse sexual comments and the insults to Sen. [Rand] Paul, all of which were completely unprofessional and not deserving of a government employee.

"But this lack of transparency, this covering up, this protection of people who could have caused the pandemic is outrageous."

He continued: "I'm ... not a lawyer; I'm a physician and public health person, but I would certainly hope there are consequences, because this can never happen again. And the people who did it should suffer consequences."

Giroir said he's read all that's been made public, and it could not be clearer that there was an "intentional, unethical, un-American coverup" of information that the country and Congress needed to have.

"There are certainly implications that Dr. Fauci was involved in this," he said. "Dr. Morens said that he would communicate offline so they couldn't be made public.

"That has to be investigated more by Congress, and I think they will do this ... I think it really goes much deeper than this than just this one event, which is horrific in and of itself."

