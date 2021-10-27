Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Dog Torture Opening Public's Eyes on Fauci

Democrats, the Biden administration, and the government bureaucracy are "wedded" to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and only the public turning on him over research that tortures dogs will bring the "Teflon" bureaucrat to any accountability, according to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

"The only way I foresee he'll be held accountable is through the public eye, and people are talking about this," Paul told Newsmax's Emerald Robinson in an exclusive interview Tuesday, referring to the new revelations of torturing dogs in Fauci-approved research through the National Institutes of Health.

"Six, nine months ago, I think he was on such a pedestal that nobody was questioning his authority, because he could say anything, and it went to his head.

"Now he thinks he can say anything and that he's Teflon, he's immune from criticism."

While Democrats refuse to hold Fauci accountable for his missteps, Paul noted, at least some are growing concerned when it comes to dogs — even if the 5 million deaths due to the global coronavirus pandemic that is believed to have originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology was indirectly funded by Fauci and NIH.

"I think there needs to be more oversight on this," Paul told Robinson in an interview that aired in part on Wednesday's "American Agenda."

And the media continues to fuel an overwhelmingly positive view of Fauci, despite his "tarnished" reputation, Paul added.

"The left-wing media still treats him that way, but I think his reputation has been tarnished a great deal and that he doesn't have the absolute authority that he once had, and this is good," Paul added.

"People need to realize that he has a self-interest in suppressing all news about Wuhan because he did fund it at first. He says he didn't fund it. Then he says it wasn't gain-of-function, and he's still trying to distance himself from that.

"But at the same time, he's still saying we should send more money to the Wuhan lab. We should send more money to China. And I think that naiveté — that sort of making such terrible decisions — really should preclude him from having any office in government.

"He needs to be sent home."

He will not be sent packing by this administration, and only Republicans holding the Senate and conducting oversight will lead to any removal of the power Fauci holds, Paul concluded.

"I don't think they'll divorce themselves; they're completely wedded to him, and he's a big believer in the collectivism that they promote," Paul said. "He thinks the collective is so important that it doesn't matter if your child dies from a complication. He's like, well, most people do pretty well with it.

"He doesn't really care so much about the individual. He cares about the collective. And so he thinks, collectively, mandates are fine. He doesn't care too much about your liberty to make a decision about your medical care. He thinks that you should just do as you're told.

"And that's antithetical to, I think, everything in our country was founded on."

