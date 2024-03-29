Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Biden NYC Fundraiser 'Baffling'

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday it’s “baffling” that President Joe Biden attended a lavish fundraiser with celebrities and former presidents “45 minutes from where” New York Police Department Officer Jonathan Diller was "being laid to rest.”

Biden on Thursday evening attended a star-studded campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall along with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama that raised $25 million. Among the notable attendees were comedian Mindy Kaling, who hosted the event, and comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert, musician and actress Queen Latifah, the musician Lizzo, and others.

D’Esposito, in an interview with “Wake Up America,” criticized Biden for attending the event but not the wake earlier in the day for Officer Diller, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on Monday.

“I think it speaks volumes,” the congressman said. “I find it baffling that you had President Biden and two other former presidents heading into New York City … 45 minutes from where this NYPD hero is being laid to rest, and they chose to dance around Radio City with Lizzo instead of paying respects.”

He added, “It just wasn’t about an NYPD cop. This is about someone who represents the systemic problem that we’re seeing across this nation and that attacks on law enforcement. That’s what this is about.”

