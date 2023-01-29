Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Immigration Must be Handled 'Head On'

The impact of illegal immigration is becoming a "real problem" and making every state a border state, so "we have to deal with it directly and head on," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said on Newsmax Sunday.

That includes New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who during the election was touting that his city was a sanctuary location but now has to deal with the issue head-on after busloads of immigrants have been sent there, the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"I think what's important is it's a drain on everything we have in New York City, with law enforcement, first responders, real estate," D'Esposito said. "What we're going to focus on in the 118th Congress is securing our border, and giving Customs and Border Patrol the resources they need to secure our homeland."

D'Esposito was joined in the interview by former Rep. Nan Hayworth, R-N.Y., who agreed that President Joe Biden can't do "anything right" when it comes to immigration.

"He has opened the floodgates effectively through his laxity," she said. "It is Joe Biden's job, the administration's job to execute the laws of the United States. They have not done so effectively. They have essentially sent the word out to the rest of the world that our border enforcement is lax, it's underresourced."

Further, the United States offers immigrants a "very generous package of taxpayer-funded benefits at the state and local levels, including housing, education, and healthcare," even though most of them "have no credible claim of asylum," said Hayworth.

"This is being abused by nongovernment organizations, NGOs, that influence the Biden administration," she said. "It is a disaster all around."

Meanwhile, there are warnings of impending war with China by 2025, and D'Esposito said it's all "very frightening."

"Joe Biden and the administration are not doing anything right," he said. "We've become the laughing stock of the world and that needs to change."

The GOP-led House is "taking the stops in the right direction," D'Esposito said, which will "make a serious impact and make sure the world knows we're serious about protecting our allies and we are going to make sure that we begin to make America first."

