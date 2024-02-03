Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Open Border Exposes US to Terrorism

As the danger of terrorism is rising in the Middle East against U.S. interests, Americans need to realize it is just as real at home because of the Biden administration's lax security policies at the southern border, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday.

D'Esposito is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee that has been spearheading a drive to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his failure to enforce the nation's border laws. D'Esposito is a staunch critic of the Biden administration's policies that have allowed a reported 8 million migrants to cross through the southern border in the past three years.

"I don't know if it's registering as much as it should be," D'Esposito told "Saturday Agenda." "I don't think that the American people, it's at the top of their ... minds, or thinking how scary it is about the individuals that are coming across our southern border.

"You talk to law enforcement professionals throughout this country in cities thousands of miles away from the southern border, and the question is not if we're going to have another terrorist attack, it's when we're going to have another terrorist attack."

President Joe Biden ordered retaliatory strikes Friday following the deaths of three U.S. soldiers on Jan. 28 from a drone strike in Jordan launched by Iranian-backed terrorists. But law enforcement in the U.S. also is facing threats from migrants. Two New York City police officers were beaten by migrants who were arrested and charged but released without bail. The New York Post reported Friday it is believed they fled the city by bus to California.

"It is clear we're seeing threats to those who wear the uniform — whether it's our military, whether it's law enforcement," D'Esposito said. "Just the other day, you had four migrants in the middle of Midtown Manhattan brutally attack a lieutenant and an NYPD cop, and now they're on the run. This is happening in places throughout this country, and it's a direct result of the failed policies of Joe Biden and the mismanagement of Secretary Mayorkas.”

