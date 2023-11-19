Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Criminals More Forthcoming Than Mayorkas

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a former New York City police officer, said Sunday on Newsmax that he's questioned criminals who were more forthcoming with answers than Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was with him during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing last week.

"It is beyond frustrating," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I spent a career in the NYPD sitting across from individuals who committed murders and gang assaults and shootings, and I think at times I've had better and more meaningful conversations with them than I did with Secretary Mayorkas. It's crystal clear he does not want to answer the questions."

Mayorkas would not answer yes or no during D'Esposito's questioning about whether he agrees with New York City Mayor Eric Adams's contention that the influx of migrants along the southern border will destroy the city.

"Every single question that I asked him that morning, the answer should have unequivocally been yes, and the fact that he can't answer it because he wants to keep his head in the sand and pretend that this is not an issue plaguing this country is absolutely ridiculous," D'Esposito said. "He's been derelict in his duties and he should be impeached."

Mayorkas' testimony came days after the House shot down an effort by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to impeach Mayorkas. Eight Republicans joined with all Democrats to reject the effort: Reps. Cliff Bentz, Oregon; Ken Buck, Colorado; John Duarte, Tom McClintock, and Darrell Issa, California; Virginia Foxx and Patrick McHenry, North Carolina; and Mike Turner, Ohio.

D'Esposito said that the Homeland Security Committee, chaired by Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., wants to investigate Mayorkas for impeachment "just like you were to conduct any quality investigation and that has put the facts together, conduct interviews like we did on Thursday and subpoena when necessary."

And after that is done, the committee can create a package to deliver to other GOP colleagues on the House floor so there is no question about whether Mayorkas should be ousted, the congressman said.

"I don't think for many of us there's a question right now that Mayorkas does not deserve" to remain as secretary, "but for some people, you have to put it in [written form] in order for them to really understand it."

Meanwhile, the United States does not have operation control of the southern border, as the Biden administration has failed in every aspect, said D'Esposito.

And now, New York's Mayor Adams has proposed a 15% cut in all city agencies, meaning the police and more will see cuts because there was no plan in place for the city to be a sanctuary location, he added.

Meanwhile, Republicans put forth the Secure the Border Act months ago, "probably one of the most comprehensive border bills we've seen" but it is "sitting in the Senate just collecting dust." said D'Esposito.

"The Democrats say, Well, you guys aren't doing anything. We have something. We put pen to paper. We put legislation forward and now we're in a place where New York City can't afford it. You have New York State where the governor is saying the 'inn is full. We can't take any more migrants here,'" he added.

D'Esposito also rejected the argument that Republicans are against immigration, calling it "complete nonsense."

"I am one of the biggest proponents of allowing people to have the American dream," he said. "Come here, work hard. Get the education you want for your children and grandchildren, grow a family, and be entitled to everything, the democracy that we love here in the United States of America, but come through the front door.

"Nobody risking their lives. Not putting themselves at the hands of the cartels to live in a vacant hangar at JFK Airport at c. It's absolute insanity, and it needs to stop."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com