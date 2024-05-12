Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Biden Flip-Flopping Again on Israel

President Joe Biden's threats to withhold weapons from Israel's incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah are yet another example of him "saying one thing and doing another," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Sunday.

"He's done very well giving speeches that I'm sure are written for him about his support for Israel and then once the speech is over, [he] is making decisions that are putting the state of Israel in detriment," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"This is about dismantling Hamas and making sure they do not regroup and get stronger and that was the purpose of this battle … but yet you have the president of the United States of America saying Unless you do it my way, I'm not helping," he added.

But Biden "knows his poll numbers are in the dumpster, especially in places like Michigan and Minnesota," so he's "trying to appease them" with his actions on Israel, D'Esposito said.

"What's happening now is on a global scale," he added. "Nations throughout this world are looking at the United States of America as somewhat weak"

That means people in places like Iran, Russia, and China are "watching this very closely and they realize that Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel," he added.

Meanwhile, the protests at the nation's universities will remain on the minds of many voters, and come fall, "Joe Biden is going to lose this election for many reasons," said D'Esposito.

"It's the disaster at the southern border," he said. "It's our failed economy."

But when House Republicans have tried to correct the issues through legislation, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "joined forces" to make sure the bills are dead on arrival at the Senate, D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito also discussed a letter he sent to the president of Columbia University last week to seek out the list of students in his district so they can get a "proper commencement."

"Think about being a parent or a guardian, spending $95,000 per year to send your kids to one of the greatest educational institutions or what was one of the great institutions of the world and you can't even see your kid walk across the stage at commencement," he said. "Some of these students are the same ones who lost their [high school] graduation to COVID-19."

