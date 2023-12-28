Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Migrant Costs Threaten Democrat-Led Cities

In a Thursday interview on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., expressed concerns about the financial burden the surge in illegal immigration is placing on Democrat-controlled cities.

"This is a common theme amongst Democrats, especially here in New York," D'Esposito noted. "We saw it a couple of years ago when we were talking about cashless bail and criminal justice reform. I was a loud and boisterous voice, and we heard over and over again, 'You're a fearmonger.' Now, with the largest influx of illegal immigrants into this country, the rubber has met the road, and Democrat leaders across the nation are saying 'enough is enough.'"

D'Esposito, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, concurred with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, acknowledging the severity of the issue. "I don't agree with him on much, but I will agree with Mayor Adams in that this is a problem, and this will destroy New York City, and it already has begun."

The Republican congressman highlighted the tangible consequences for New York City, pointing to Adams' facing a 15% cut in citywide budgets across various essential agencies. "That's sanitation; that's the NYPD [New York City Police Department]; that's the FDNY [New York City Fire Department]; that's emergency management; that's the building department – really every department dealing with this influx of migrants. They're going to be cut."

D'Esposito drew attention to the nationwide impact, referencing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's stance.

"You have Kathy Hochul, our governor here in New York, who has said basically, 'There is no room in the inn; don't send any more migrants here.' It is clear that this has become an issue, and it can be solved fairly simply in that, you know, [President Joe] Biden can go back to the first few days that he was in office and, you know, put the policies back in place that he rescinded," he said of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

