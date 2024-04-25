WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anthony desposito | columbia university | hamas

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Federal Gov. Should Lead If Columbia U. President Won't

By    |   Thursday, 25 April 2024 02:00 PM EDT

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y. told Newsmax Thursday the federal government should use the power of the purse to punish universities that cannot control their campuses amidst anti-Israel protests.

Appearing on "Newsline", D'Esposito pointed out that the protesters at Columbia University have been endorsed by Hamas. D'Esposito was one of several congressmen who visited the school, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization that brutally attacked, brutally murdered and brutally raped women and children and individuals on Oct. 7," D'Esposito said. "That is who is endorsing the protesters at Columbia. If that doesn't tell you what our issue is, I'm not sure what will."

D'Esposito said Congress should step up and be a leader while the president of Columbia University stands by.

"It's time we use the power of the purse," D'Esposito said. "Perhaps we should start utilizing the ability of the federal government. It's clear the president of Columbia is not going to do her job. She's not going to have a backbone. She's not going to have a spine. She's not going to be a leader, so maybe others need to."

