WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anthony desposito | biden | israel | rafah

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Biden Flip-Flopping Again on Israel

By    |   Sunday, 12 May 2024 11:37 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's threats to withhold weapons from Israel's incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah are yet another example of him "saying one thing and doing another," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax Sunday. 

"He's done very well giving speeches that I'm sure are written for him about his support for Israel and then once the speech is over, [he] is making decisions that are putting the state of Israel in detriment," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"This is about dismantling Hamas and making sure they do not regroup and get stronger and that was the purpose of this battle … but yet you have the president of the United States of America saying Unless you do it my way, I'm not helping," he added.

But Biden "knows his poll numbers are in the dumpster, especially in places like Michigan and Minnesota," so he's "trying to appease them" with his actions on Israel, D'Esposito said.

"What's happening now is on a global scale," he added. "Nations throughout this world are looking at the United States of America as somewhat weak"

That means people in places like Iran, Russia, and China are "watching this very closely and they realize that Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel," he added.

Meanwhile, the protests at the nation's universities will remain on the minds of many voters, and come fall, "Joe Biden is going to lose this election for many reasons," said D'Esposito.

"It's the disaster at the southern border," he said. "It's our failed economy."

But when House Republicans have tried to correct the issues through legislation, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "joined forces"  to make sure the bills are dead on arrival at the Senate, D'Esposito said. 

D'Esposito also discussed a letter he sent to the president of Columbia University last week to seek out the list of students in his district so they can get a "proper commencement."

"Think about being a parent or a guardian, spending $95,000 per year to send your kids to one of the greatest educational institutions or what was one of the great institutions of the world and you can't even see your kid walk across the stage at commencement," he said. "Some of these students are the same ones who lost their [high school] graduation to COVID-19."

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Joe Biden's threats to withhold weapons from Israel's incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah are yet another example of him "saying one thing and doing another," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax Sunday.
anthony desposito, biden, israel, rafah
434
2024-37-12
Sunday, 12 May 2024 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved