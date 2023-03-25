×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anthony desposito | alvin bragg | donald trump | witch hunt | new york

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Bragg Joined the 'Political Witch Hunt'

By    |   Saturday, 25 March 2023 01:44 PM EDT

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg backed off his prosecution of former President Donald Trump, it lends to the belief that he intended to be part of a "political witch hunt."

Speaking about his history in the New York City Police Department and his dealings and reverence for the onetime John F. Kennedy-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Robert Morgenthau, who later finished his career in Bragg's current office as Manhattan's DA, D'Esposito told "Wake Up America" that what Bragg "is doing right now is a complete polarization of the district attorney's office."

"What he should be doing is focusing on putting criminals behind bars that are running around New York streets and ruining the quality of life for everyone. Instead — and this is not just about Donald Trump — instead, he's focused on making his office part of a political witch hunt.

"And instead of focused on the real criminals, who are, like I said, just creating havoc and destruction, making real estate plummet, making sure that tourists don't want to visit New York City anymore," the congressman continued, "he's focused on this. And now that the media has put a little pressure on him, he's changing his course."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg backed off his prosecution of former President Donald Trump, it lends to the belief that he intended to be part of a "political witch hunt."
anthony desposito, alvin bragg, donald trump, witch hunt, new york
259
2023-44-25
Saturday, 25 March 2023 01:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved