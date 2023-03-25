Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Bragg Joined the 'Political Witch Hunt'

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg backed off his prosecution of former President Donald Trump, it lends to the belief that he intended to be part of a "political witch hunt."

Speaking about his history in the New York City Police Department and his dealings and reverence for the onetime John F. Kennedy-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Robert Morgenthau, who later finished his career in Bragg's current office as Manhattan's DA, D'Esposito told "Wake Up America" that what Bragg "is doing right now is a complete polarization of the district attorney's office."

"What he should be doing is focusing on putting criminals behind bars that are running around New York streets and ruining the quality of life for everyone. Instead — and this is not just about Donald Trump — instead, he's focused on making his office part of a political witch hunt.

"And instead of focused on the real criminals, who are, like I said, just creating havoc and destruction, making real estate plummet, making sure that tourists don't want to visit New York City anymore," the congressman continued, "he's focused on this. And now that the media has put a little pressure on him, he's changing his course."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!