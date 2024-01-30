Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Mayorkas Impeachment Case 'Comprehensive'

The impeachment case against Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is comprehensive and will show that he breached the trust of the American people on immigration, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

D'Esposito said that as a former New York Police Department investigator, he finds the claims being made against Mayorkas to be solid.

"I would say that if I was still working in the NYPD, this is a case that I would be proud to present to a prosecutor," D'Esposito said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It was thorough, it was comprehensive, and it wasn't rushed."

House Republicans on Sunday released two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, with the Republican-controlled Homeland Security Committee set to vote Tuesday on moving them to a full House vote.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said the House will move forward with a vote as soon as possible.

"We went through a five-phase process identifying where Mayorkas has failed the American people," said D'Esposito, a committee member. "We've focused and honed in on two issues. The first is the willful, systemic refusal to comply with law, and the second is the breach of public trust. He has legitimately created a mess."

D'Esposito added that Democrats are claiming that the impeachment is a "farce," but said that under President Joe Biden's administration, records have been set for people coming across the U.S. southern border illegally.

"We have a massive amount of unknown got-aways," D'Esposito said. "We have people that are on the known terror watch list. We have illegal narcotics coming over our borders, killing Americans, and they're looking at it and saying that it's a farce."

D'Esposito said he expects Democrats on the committee to try to slow the proceedings through procedural actions, and that he expects a "marathon of a markup" as Tuesday's work takes place.

"We have all set our schedules apart to be here for most of the day and into the night, so I think once we get past that hurdle we plan on getting it to the floor," said D'Esposito. "This is not a Democrat issue. It's not a Republican issue. It's an American people issue and he needs to go. I think people should vote. They took an oath to defend and preserve this Constitution, and they will have the opportunity to do that in voting to impeach Secretary Mayorkas."

