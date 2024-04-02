Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: New Yorkers Fed Up With Biden

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the "pendulum has been swinging Republican" in New York's Nassau County because voters are "fed up with the way Democrats are governing."

Although D' Esposito is seen as a vulnerable Republican in the upcoming election due to how heavily President Joe Biden carried his district, the congressman said Biden's failed leadership has caused voters to rethink their allegiances.

"I think that we can all agree that when you ask yourself are you better off today than you were four years ago, the answer is no," D'Esposito said on "American Agenda." "Crime is through the roof, we have historic open borders, our economy has had more downs than ups. and people are unhappy with the way that Joe Biden is handing this country."

With the nominations of both parties already secured, Tuesday's presidential primary in New York is being seen as an opportunity to send a message for November.

The far-left Working Families Party is urging New Yorkers to vote "blank" as a protest vote against Biden's pro-Israel policy in Gaza. WFP leaders claim if Biden doesn't end the war soon, his broad coalition of younger and progressive voters will opt to stay home this election cycle.

