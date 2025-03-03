Rep. Luna to Newsmax: I Won't Be Voting for 'Ukraine Funding Anytime Soon'

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to show respect to the U.S. to help the process of ending the Russian war against his country.

Luna on "American Agenda" referenced last week's rough meeting involving Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance which some Republicans say left a stain on Ukraine's standing in America.

"Look, I would think that President Trump knows exactly what he is doing," she said. "And frankly, with the disrespectful behavior that Zelenskyy showed the world and the White House, I don't think that we need to be rushing to help them anytime soon."

Luna said President Zelenskyy should not expect her support for additional funding to fight off the Russians invading his country.

"But I will say that of all the stuff I've seen so far in Congress, that takes the cake with how he acted," she said. "And frankly, I don't anticipate that I'll be voting for Ukraine funding anytime soon, and I haven't yet."

Trump, said Luna, was correct in telling Zelenskyy during the failed mineral rights meeting and press conference, that his position without the U.S. is weak.

"Zelenskyy, like President Trump, said, he does not hold the cards if he wants to negotiate something with the United States," she said.

Luna said it is also time for the U.S. to pull out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

She said the U.S. is wasting money supporting NATO.

"And then you have countries like the U.K. that are trying to basically go and put boots on the ground in Ukraine that could potentially drag us into World War III," she said. "So there is no way, shape or form we need to be supporting that or engaging with that immature behavior."

