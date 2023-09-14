×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anna paulina luna | joe biden | hunter biden | doj | indictment | fbi | whistleblower

Rep. Luna to Newsmax: 'Complete Farce' That Biden Is Honest

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 09:42 PM EDT

The idea that President Joe Biden is a nice, honest dad with integrity, whom his son Hunter Biden used in order to get business deals with foreign nationals, is "a complete farce," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We know that the FBI, even though they showed us redacted documents on House Oversight, had a whistleblower coming forward that even stated that Joe Biden, aka the 'big guy,' and his son received both $5 million in payment from Burisma," Luna told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Regarding the special counsel's indictment of Hunter Biden, Luna does not believe that it will amount to anything in terms of repercussions but noted that "it is somewhat at least gratifying" that he is being indicted.

"I still don't trust the DOJ [Department of Justice]," Luna said. "I don't believe that he's going to actually face actual repercussions, just like the IRS covered up for him. Unfortunately, there is still a double standard of justice in this country.

"You know this guy is corrupt," Luna continued. "He should be held to the same standard of justice. I don't believe that he'll be hit with the book, as they say, but it is somewhat at least gratifying that he's being served with an indictment, although I don't think it's actually going to stick."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The idea that President Joe Biden is a nice, honest dad with integrity, whom his son Hunter Biden used in order to get business deals with foreign nationals, is "a complete farce," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday.
anna paulina luna, joe biden, hunter biden, doj, indictment, fbi, whistleblower, business deals
264
2023-42-14
Thursday, 14 September 2023 09:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved