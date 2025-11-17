Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Clintons Not Cooperating With Epstein Inquiry

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are not cooperating with the House Oversight Committee's investigation of unreleased files connected to Jeffrey Epstein — and will likely be subpoenaed again.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Luna said that committee investigators told her that the Clintons "are actually refusing to come forward and testify."

The Oversight Committee initially subpoenaed the Clintons on Aug. 5, requiring them to be deposed in October as part of the committee's investigation of the convicted sex offender who died in 2019 while in federal custody. His death was ruled a suicide.

Neither appeared, and although the subpoenas remain valid, more subpoenas or enforcement steps are likely to compel compliance.

Luna, chair of the Oversight Subcommittee Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, said Democrats are blocking transparency on the matter while attempting to turn the issue against President Donald Trump.

"In my opinion, the Democrats have been again using this as a political hot potato," she said.

Luna cited Democrats' repeatedly voting against releasing Epstein-related documents, including on a move by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., last year to obtain the flight logs and a House motion last week by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

She noted that Trump called for the release of the files Friday, as well as Sunday on Truth Social.

"He understands that this from the get-go has really been something that the Democrats chose to weaponize against him," she said.

Luna also highlighted what she said was previously undisclosed involvement by Democrats with Epstein.

She cited reporting that Delegate Stacey Plaskett, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands' at-large congressional district, exchanged text messages with Epstein to seek political dirt during impeachment proceedings in Trump's first term.

"They want to pretend like they're fighting for victims," Luna said. "But when it comes to calling out their own party for the involved ties to Jeffrey Epstein, they want nothing to do with it."

Luna referenced a whistleblower disclosure alleging that evidence linked to Epstein was destroyed under a former FBI deputy director.

Luna said that she forwarded that information to the bureau and that an investigation is underway.

"The president is accurate in saying that this information that they've released — when you look at the people involved — if they had anything on the president, they would have used it," she said.

She argued that Democrats are politicizing Epstein-related issues because "they have no platform" and are attempting to divert public attention.

Luna said the Oversight Committee has released every Epstein-related document provided by the Department of Justice but has still not received names tied to a pending lawsuit involving Deutsche Bank and Epstein accusers.

She said those names were promised to the committee but have not yet been delivered.

"I definitely think that there's more people involved," Luna said.

