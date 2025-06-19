Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Comer Should Subpoena Soros

The House Committee on Homeland Security launched an investigation last week into the more than 200 nongovernmental organizations linked to providing services to illegal aliens, some of which may have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that she has "also talked to [House Oversight Committee] Chairman [James] Comer about issuing a subpoena to George Soros" for his role in funneling money to manipulate elections.

"I actually just received a message today from Rep. Van Drew, who's in New Jersey, that actually said on his subcommittee, which he's a chairman, they're going to explicitly be looking at George Soros' interference in our election process. So, this is something that's been well overdue," Luna said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Luna praised the work of several investigative journalists who have helped connect the dots between China and NGO, but said that many of her colleagues often fail to follow through.

"They're doing the groundwork, and it's our job in Congress to follow up. But look, there's a lot of people in Congress that can get weak, weak stomachs on these topics. And so, we need the American people to hold them accountable," she said.

