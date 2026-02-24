Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Democrats Using Epstein Files as Political Smear

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats are doing everything they can to link President Donald Trump to salacious allegations in the Justice Department's files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Democrats have chosen to use this as a political smear," Luna said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And I vehemently condemn that because that's not right by the victims.

"It's not right by justice. And President Trump has been exonerated," she said.

Luna said some people initially believed to be victims of Epstein's sex-trafficking ring have actually been revealed to be co-conspirators, while others are using this to play political games.

"As you saw, there was a famous demonstration out front, and they were holding signs that were saying and alleging that President Trump was somehow implicated in all of this, which we know that he wasn't," Luna said.

The lawmaker said that when she called for the release of files related to the disgraced New York financier a year ago, not one Democrat supported her.

"You can see that this has been politically motivated," Luna said. "You're not actually seeing Democrats name the individuals that are involved as co-conspirators."

"They're saying that there are other people involved, which to be clear, I do believe that there should be a reopening of this investigation," Luna added. "I've named names, and they haven't."

Luna said people who want to take down the president are amplifying women claiming to be victims who are actually co-conspirators.

"Even from the beginning, even before people actually had time to extensively go through these files, they were trying to say that President Trump was a racist, which is false."

"That's actually defamation. And what they were doing is they were doing it from their official position and platform so that they wouldn't be able to be liable for lawsuit," Luna added.

"If you talk to the victims that aren't actually seeking the limelight, you'll see that they've also not named the president," she continued. "They've said that President Trump wasn't involved.

"And that's important to remember. I'm not going to champion a smear campaign against the president.

"I will continue to defend him because he's innocent," Luna said.

