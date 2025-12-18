WH's Anna Kelly to Newsmax: Trump's Warrior Dividend Helps Offset Failed Dem Policies

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Newsmax that the warrior dividend announced by President Donald Trump Wednesday night will help America's military service personnel cover the costs of "failed Democrat policies."

Kelly told "National Report" on Thursday, "This president has long cared about our military men and women, many of whom have been disproportionately affected by failed Democrat policies."

She expanded by saying many military service members may use their dividend money to cover increased housing costs, which can be directly connected with Democratic Party policies from the previous administration under former President Joe Biden.

"A big part of what these payments will help with are housing costs," she said.

"Housing costs, unfortunately, thanks to Democrats' inflation crisis and also the illegal immigration crisis brought on by Joe Biden's open borders. Those have driven up housing costs for many American families, but particularly those men and women in uniform."

Kelly said the warrior dividend will make a difference in the lives of service personnel.

"This is a really important step for making sure that all families, especially military families, are able to come back from [the] inflation crisis under Joe Biden."

"And so, this president will continue to stand up for our military men and women, for our families all across this country, and ensure they have the support they need and the policies they need to be successful."

As for the timing, Kelly said there won't be much of a delay getting the money to service members.

"Those checks are already on their way. They're processing," she said.

Kelly also challenged Democrats who have tried to downplay the impact of Trump's economic policies.

"It's absolutely laughable. And it's, frankly, gaslighting because you and I know the Democrats spent four years totally wrecking our economy, pushing reckless spending, overregulation, the Build Back Broke Act, the Green New Scam. All of these are policies that were driven by Joe Biden and Democrats."

She asserted the Democrats' policies are still lingering today, making Trump's job all that much harder, "And what happened? Costs went up, real wages went down, inflation hit 9% — all as a result of these totally failed Democrat policies."

"And it's totally unfortunate that President Trump had to inherit this broken economy created by Democrats," added Kelly.

The idea that Democrats think anyone would blame Trump for their policies shows a certain level of desperation, according to Kelly.

"And now, it's ridiculous. Democrats are now trying to take ownership of an issue that they created."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com