WH's Anna Kelly to Newsmax: High Court Has Upheld Trump's Right to Act on Immigration

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said on Newsmax Tuesday that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is "wrong for a lot of reasons" when it comes to immigration enforcement and that the Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's right to enforce the United States' immigration laws.

"It's President Trump who is standing on the side of law-abiding citizens of Los Angeles and, really, all Americans," Kelly told "National Report." "Let's remember, this president was given a mandate to conduct the largest deportation of migrant criminals in history, and that is exactly what he is doing in Los Angeles, by … taking some of these criminals, these rapists, murderers, off of the streets of Los Angeles and ultimately making the entire city safer.

"As you mentioned, the Supreme Court affirmed what we have said all along: The president has the right to conduct his immigration policy and lower courts, unfortunately, along the way, were trying to usurp the president's authority to carry out his immigration agenda," she said.

"It hasn't worked. The Supreme Court affirmed our right to do that, and we are going to continue to conduct these lawful operations in Los Angeles to remove illegal immigrant criminals that are endangering our cities."

Asked whether Trump will target Chicago next, following his crime crackdown on Washington, D.C., that began last month, Kelly said that she didn't want to "get ahead of the president on any potential announcements."

"I will note this effort in Washington, D.C., has been incredibly successful," she said. "We have arrested 2,100 criminals since this took effect on Aug. 7. That is 2,100 criminals, including violent offenders, many repeat offenders, murderers, child predators."

Kelly continued, "These are people we universally can agree [we] do not want on our streets, and so that's why the D.C. mayor, the D.C. police chief have all said we welcome this assistance from our federal government because we knew that D.C. had a massive crime problem, that people universally did not feel safe in our city."

Kelly also said that, in addition to cleaning up crime, the president is focused on deterring it from happening in the first place, pointing to the Trump-ordered strike on a boat carrying suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers.

"It's clear the Democrats continue to stand on the side of criminals, to stand on the side of narco-terrorists," she said. "President Trump stands on the side of law-abiding American citizens. … Remember that fentanyl is the number one killer of adults in the United States between the ages of 18 and 45. … This president will not allow that, and just as he promised on the campaign trail, he is taking on the cartels and ensuring that that kind of poison can never reach American shores."

