White House Deputy Press Secretary to Newsmax: Trump Fulfilling Promises

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump won a second term because voters embraced his campaign promises.

"Remember this president was elected to cool inflation, to secure the border, to launch the largest deportation of migrant criminals in history," she said on "National Report." "All of those plans are already happening."

Kelly said Trump will highlight those accomplishments at a rally Tuesday in Warren, Michigan, where he will announce a tariff deal for the auto industry, according to reports.

"The president is extremely excited to return to Michigan to take this victory lap on an extremely successful hundred days here at the White House," Kelly said.

On the issue of trade policy and tariffs, Kelly pointed to the announcement from Walmart that it was expanding support to U.S.-based small businesses to increase it retail product offerings.

"We want to know that American companies and all companies are manufacturing their products right here in the USA," Kelly said. "There is nothing more certain than what this president is promising and that is if you manufacture your product here if you create jobs here, then you will face no tariffs."

Kelly added that the Walmart decision is a prime example of Trump's trade policies showing results.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the news from Walmart and we encourage all companies foreign and domestic to follow their lead," she said.

Kelly said other businesses announcing large investments in the U.S. is another indicator of the force behind Trump's trade strategy.

"That is why this president is excited to host and invest in America event tomorrow, highlighting all of these major companies like Nvidia, like Johnson & Johnson, who have either started to invest in this country or are expanding their investments creating great-paying jobs with great benefits," Kelly said.

