Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Biden's Warnings to Saudi Arabia Ring 'Hollow'

President Joe Biden's warnings of "consequences" against Saudi Arabia when it comes to oil and Russia ring "hollow" because the world's leaders "know that Biden doesn't do anything" when it comes to being tough on other nations, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Saturday.

"He's incompetent to do anything," the Arizona Republican, who appeared on Newsmax's "America Right Now" with retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, commented. "All he cares about is maintaining power domestically because we have we have emasculated ourselves internationally."

The United States and Saudi Arabia this past week traded barbs after the Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel, which includes Russia, cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, starting in November.

Washington accused Riyadh of promoting Russia's interests, leading to Biden's "consequences" warning.

"And so when he says, 'Well, there'll be retaliation of some kind,' you know that that if it's cutting off arms sales, that Russia is able and willing to provide a substitute," said Biggs. "You have China stepping in as well, so it is not realistic for Biden to talk that way."

The best way to fight back, Biggs said, is for Biden to once again unleash America's energy dependence so the nation can become energy dominant again and become the power in the world again.

"But right now, you're seeing feckless policy; and that's why the Saudis don't care about what Joe Biden says," said Biggs. "They don't."

Shaffer, president of the London Center for Policy Research and a national security adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, also commented that the solution for the United States' return to power is to return to energy dominance.

Meanwhile, there is concern that if Russia launches a strike, the response from the United States could prove dangerous.

"If Putin feels backed into a quarter and does use nuclear weapons, now we have a completely different animal because, quite frankly, most people in the world can't imagine what that would look like," said Biggs.

Biggs also on Saturday discussed reports that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas knew that the narrative about Border Patrol agents whipped a group of Haitian migrants was false but chose to denounce the officials to the nation.

"I think there are other reasons that he should be impeached from office for sure; but when he didn't stand behind his agents, it showed an incredible lack of leadership, lack of integrity. And that's what we've gotten and what we've seen from him all along," said Biggs. "Our border is open and porous, and he is allowing these innocent agents now to have to go through an administrative process as well."

Mayorkas, Biggs added, "should have resigned long ago. ... and now I'm looking for him to be impeached in January."

