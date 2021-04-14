Andy Biggs to Newsmax TV: Border 'a Humanitarian Crisis'

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax TV's, “American Agenda” on Wednesday that “the biggest takeaway really is that we don't have operational control of that border. So also it's a humanitarian crisis for people coming to the border. It's not safe for many of the people who are living along the border, who do business along the border, and then it filters through our entire society.”

He added, “We had, in the short time I was there, they were moving people from right at the border where they're coming into makeshift facilities, and within 24 hours, those people are gonna be in the interior of the country. We won't know where.”

Biggs said, “What they're doing on our vetting processes is minimal because we don't have time to fully vet everybody that's being released in the community.”

He later said that “There's a lot more folks coming now” across the border.

“What's happening in Arizona largely is we're getting the runners. So, you get people who surrender in Texas, but in Arizona, you're getting the drug and traffickers and also those who are trafficking with the high interest individuals. So maybe somebody like we saw in El Centro [California] the other day, two people were on the terrorist watch list, so they're bringing those those high value targets in to the country, but they're also bringing in the drugs. The methamphetamine, the fentanyl… heroin, cocaine. That's coming in and they're coming through our sector.”

He added later “the reason I say this is by design is, I'm looking at direct and circumstantial evidence when the all the Democrats were running, they all talked about open borders, sanctuary cities, granting asylum and granting amnesty. And even then-candidate Joe Biden said, look, hey was asked what he'd like to see said like, I'd like to see a surge at the border. Well, he got a surge at the border and then he immediately enacted policies that were working, and… the border patrol agents are going to take an official position.”

Biggs continued, “But I can tell you this: if you talk to folks one on one at the border, they'll tell you that the remain in Mexico policy was working. The agreements with the three northern triangle states was working. They would tell you that there are ways to solve this problem. The fence was working. And so you start taking that you say well, if you wanted to see a surge of the border, you enacted policies that provide incentives to come to the border, such as the asylum pack policies, such as the catch and release policy that's in place again. When that happens then it's no longer even in doubt, it has to be by design because they're getting what they want, and you could see that they have trouble even admitting it is a crisis.”

