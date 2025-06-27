Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Denaturalize Mamdani

New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani should be subject to denaturalization proceedings because "he failed to disclose some of the things that he had been doing, one of which was joining the Democrat Socialists of America," when he became a U.S. citizen, said Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

"That's a communist organization, which, quite frankly, at that time would have disqualified him from becoming a United States citizen," Ogles said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"So we're encouraging the Justice Department to look into the timing of his joining that organization. It would have been anti-American. It would have fit the definition of what he would have been required to disclose, and quite frankly, would have made him ineligible to become a naturalized citizen."

"So if that's true, then the process could begin of him being denaturalized," he added.

"Now that being said, even if we can't prove or dot the I's and cross the T's and get this guy on this, it creates a template for these other individuals who come to this country, their sleeper cells.

"They want to undermine our way of life. They want to take advantage of our generosity. Enough is enough."

