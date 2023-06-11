Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: No Former President Should Be Treated Like Trump

Rep. Andy Ogles, speaking out on Newsmax Sunday against the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, said that as a "very conservative" member of Congress and the Freedom Caucus, he would not want to see any former president be targeted by a weaponized Department of Justice.

"I'm a Freedom Caucus member, and I would be appalled if this was happening to Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, the idea that you leave office and you have the Department of Justice weaponized against you for political retribution," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

That means Republicans must win back control of the Senate and White House, and keep control of the House to stop such matters, said Ogles.

"There needs to be a true purge in the Department of Justice," he said. "What this current leadership has done, again, Trump is being targeted because of who he is, and they're terrified of him. I'm going to predict that Trump is going to win the Republican primary and that he will be our next president."

Meanwhile, Trump is ready to fight back against the indictment, and he "thrives under this intense pressure," said Ogles.

"Right after the indictment, I was texting with [Trump] and he was in good spirits," said Ogles.

The congressman also slammed the Biden family as "nothing more than a criminal enterprise."

"If I wrote a novel that included a president and his son and there was crack cocaine, and there were hookers, and there were bribes from foreign countries, it would be laughed off as a bad plot. But it's a true story…the Biden family is going to go down in history as one that is nothing more than a criminal enterprise that the Mafia could envy."

The indictment against Trump is also serving as a "distraction" from the Biden family and other important matters, said Ogles.

"The economy's in the tank," he said. "From a foreign policy perspective, we're a joke. You have China advancing on Taiwan. You have the Russia and Ukraine conflict. The Southern border is a disaster…over half of it is under the control of the Mexican cartel."

But the administration is distracting Americans "with this circus of an indictment against Trump," Ogles said. "Every small town in America is now a border town and we all know someone either directly or indirectly, with some college kid that's overdosed on fentanyl."

This is happening, he said, "because this administration is feckless."

"It's corrupted and they're not doing their job," said Ogles, adding that Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "all should be impeached for dereliction of duty."

