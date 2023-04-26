Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Limit Border Crossings to 30K a Month

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that his bill would force President Joe Biden to limit border crossings to what they were under former President Barack Obama.

Ogles said on "Wake Up America" that "when you look back historically under Obama, 1,000 people a day crossed the border. That was a crisis. That's 30,000 [per] month. So all we're saying is, Look, let's take that approach. Let's go back to the 30,000 number, and if there's more than 30,000 people coming across the border, [the bill] forces him to expel people, and it stops asylum applications."

The congressman continued: "Imagine, for just a moment, that Obama's policy, which was absurd, is now considered reasonable, and that Joe Biden is literally allowing our country to be invaded at the southern border, and we, the people are paying the price ... . It's a crisis, and they continue to blame the Trump administration."

Ogles was also asked about a recent headline from The New York Times noting that if Biden wins reelection, he will be 86 by the time he leaves office.

The Tennessee Republican said: "My grandmother was dry and sharp at 90, so I'm not gonna attack anybody on their age. But I will say that this president clearly shows signs of some issues … with his cognitive abilities."

He claimed that Biden has "not only lost a step; he's wandered off a few times as well … I hate to make fun, but I think it's really on display for the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!