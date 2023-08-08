Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: 'We the People' Must Impeach Biden

Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House of Representatives must confront President Joe Biden with his alleged corruption.

"Let's be clear," Ogles said while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "If you had the same [offshore accounts as Biden], the Justice Department would be on your doorstep tonight or at five o'clock in the morning, and they'd be hauling you away in your underwear to put you in jail."

"The fact that we now have a two-tiered justice system, that the Biden enterprise is more of a crime family than it is anything," he added. "And I don't know what it is, but post-COVID, they've become more blatant, an aggressive, abusive power. But it's time for we the people and we in Congress to stand up and take back our country, take back the Republic.

"What we need to do next is impeach Joe Biden, and lay before them in the House of Representatives all of the criminal activity and the ethical violations of Joe Biden and his family."

On Monday night, during an appearance on Fox News, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called on Biden to "give us his bank statements" by early as next month and prove he didn't benefit from his family's foreign business dealing.

"I think there's enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn't a pay to play," McCarthy said during his appearance.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!