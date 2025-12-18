Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: We're Set 'To Have An Amazing 2026'

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that with President Donald Trump in the White House, Americans should be ready for an "amazing 2026."

Ogles told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday that permanently putting Trump policies into place hasn't happened as fast as he'd like to see. "It's an ongoing process."

The Tennessee representative said he's laying the groundwork for a lot more to be accomplished in the next legislative session.

"One of the things I've asked the speaker — and obviously, I work closely with the White House — is, as we come back in January after the Christmas break, to really start implementing and codifying Trump's executive orders," Ogles said.

He added that may take some doing since the Senate does not always work in line with the House.

"Now look, I understand the Senate may not want to take up some of those, but we have a job in the House to drive the message, to work with the president, and, quite frankly, to defend the president because he's getting it right," he said.

Ogles said some of the best examples of Trump's policies working for Americans are the wages of the country's front-line workers. "We see factory workers' real wages are up $1,300. Construction and mining, up $2,000 to $3,000."

Those are numbers that mean something.

"So we're in a perfect position to have an amazing 2026. This is what the president promised, and this is what we're working with the White House to deliver," Ogles said.

The Tennessee Republican said conservative lawmakers need to lead the way in reforming the so-called Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, to fix a broken and leaking program.

"We're talking about hundreds of billions of dollars that were literally stolen from the American people by leveraging, weaponizing, and defrauding Obamacare."

He said Obamacare needs to go. "We've got to completely readdress Obamacare and Medicaid because it's for Americans, not for illegals — people who have come here to literally undermine our nation and steal resources from the American people, from our veterans, from our kids."

He said many conservatives in Congress feel the same way. "I've had enough, and that's why I'm fighting and, quite frankly, am a close ally to the president."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com