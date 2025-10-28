Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: DOJ Should Investigate Mamdani's Citizenship

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani, the front-runner in the New York City mayoral race, could be deported if he failed to disclose disqualifying information during his 2018 naturalization process.

In his letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi in June, Ogles said Mamdani failed to disclose his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America, a "communist organization" that would have disqualified Mamdani from becoming a U.S. citizen.

"When you go to Section 9, Question 5a, it asks if you've had any affiliation with anti-American communist groups," Ogles said on "Finnerty."

"When he was naturalized in 2018, he did not put that material information on the form. It would have otherwise disqualified him from becoming a citizen."

Ogles said the law is clear: Concealing or omitting information on a naturalization form constitutes illegal procurement of citizenship.

"Quite frankly, the form is clear that if you conceal information, your naturalization — your citizenship — is illegally procured," Ogles said. "And so with that, the Department of Justice could open up an investigation."

Ogles said his office has already gathered and turned over relevant documentation to the Department of Justice, urging federal officials to launch a full review.

"We did much of the heavy lifting like [Kentucky Rep. James] Comer did in some of his investigations," he said. "They can do a review, and quite frankly, they could put his immigration status in question and ultimately deport him."

Ogles did not mince words in condemning Mamdani, who has drawn criticism for making statements sympathetic to anti-Israel movements, refusing to condemn Hamas terrorists, and apparently embracing anti-capitalist, anti-Western views.

"Look, if he hates America that much, he can go back to Uganda. We don't need him here, quite frankly," Ogles said.

"And look, I'm some white boy that wears cowboy boots from Tennessee, and I'm offended that he's made those comparisons to Jackie Robinson.

"Come on, man — Jackie Robinson was a trailblazer. His life was threatened.

"Mamdani is a terrorist sympathizer. End of story."

Ogles said the case represents a broader principle about national sovereignty and the rule of law.

"If you come here with the intent to undermine our country, you get to leave," he said.

"This is our country. This is our Constitution. We get to decide who comes — and who has to leave. And Mamdani should be first."

