Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Dems Stirring Wrath of Voters

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that the American people "have had enough" of what Democrats and President Joe Biden's weaponized Justice Department are doing to Donald Trump, and said it's going to cost them in November.

His remarks come days after California Democrat Eric Swalwell tried to use Alexei Navalny's death at the hands of Vladimir Putin to gaslight the American people, asserting that "Trump will jail his opponents," just like the Russian president.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with guest host Ed Henry, Ogles called Swalwell's remarks "absolutely absurd" while noting the hypocrisy of four criminal trials awaiting Trump, two by Biden's DOJ.

"Democrats can't run on policy. The cities they run are destitute. People are fleeing, they're crime ridden. Guns are run rampant, drugs are run rampant," Ogles told Henry. "You have a Democratic party that hates America. And quite frankly, they hate Donald Trump. And so they've weaponized the justice system to go after hard-working Americans, and you've seen that play itself out with Donald Trump."

Ogles referenced last week's $364 million judgment against Trump in the New York City fraud trial as an example.

"This judgment that you've gotten in New York is absolutely, you know, it's going to have a cost and a consequence to this city as businesses flee because people have had enough of this stuff," Ogles said. "And I'm going to predict, and Swalwell's comments are just a reflection of his own guilt from his own party, is that the Republicans are going … to sweep in '24. We're going to hold the House. We're going to increase our margins.

"We're going to win the Senate and Donald Trump is gonna be your next president, and the Democrats are in panic mode."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com